UCSB Women’s Water Polo Finishes UC Irvine Invite With 2 Wins

Water Polo

IRVINE – No. 17 UC Santa Barbara finished the UC Irvine Invitational with a 2-2 record, as the team came out on top in a 7-6 overtime battle with No. 19 San Diego State and outlasted No. 14 Loyola Marymount in a 15-12 shootout.

Lauren Martin led the Gauchos with six goals between the games, as she scored the game-winner versus the Aztecs and set a season-high along with Taylor Shore with five goals against the Lions.

Shore had an outstanding day overall with team highs of four assists and three steals, tying Samantha Murphy and Sophie Trabucco in those respective categories.

The Gauchos (9-8) will continue their season next Saturday when they will compete in the Claremont Convergence where they will face La Verne and Claremont-McKenna-Scripps.