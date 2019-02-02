Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

UCSB Women’s Water Polo Improves to 8-1

By UCSB Sports Information | February 2, 2019 | 8:13 p.m.

The No. 10 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team maintained its undefeated status at the ASU Cross Conference Challenge on Saturday, defeating No. 24 California Baptist 12-6 and No. 12 Princeton 8-7.

The Gauchos improved to an 8-1 record to start the year, the most wins they've ever had through their first nine games.

A pair of four-goal performances highlighted UCSB's second win of the day, as the Gauchos defeated CBU for the second time  this season, 12-6.

Senior Kate Pipkin and freshman Kelly Murphy combined for eight of the Gauchos' 12 goals, scoring a season-high four apiece. Junior Sarah Snyder added two of her own, while senior Sarah Kreiser and sophomore Dara Bleiberg scored once.

Facing Princeton, the Gauchos would pull off their closest win of the season, 8-7.

Kreiser, Murphy and Sarah Snyder all put up two goals in the win. Snyder has now scored two or more goals in nine straight games to begin the year, giving her a team-high of 20. Pipkin and freshman Amanda Legaspi also scored once each.

After entering the fourth quarter trailing 7-4, the Tigers would keep things interesting, as two goals from Amy Castellano pulled them within two with more than five minutes remaining. UCSB's defense wouldn't let Princeton score again until 41 seconds remaining, holding on for the 8-7 win. 

Goalkeeper Kenzi Snyder finished with six saves and a steal defending the cage. Sarah Snyder also led all players with five drawn exclusions, while Kreiser registered three.

