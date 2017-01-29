UCSB Women’s Water Polo Loses at Arizona State

Water Polo

No. 8 UCSB was outscored 5-1 in the second half and dropped an 8-4 loss against host and fifth-ranked Arizona State on the final day of the Sun Devils Tournament in Tempe.

Senior defender Sophie Trabucco led the way for the Gauchos (5-3) with two goals, while freshmen Natalie Selin and Kate Coski added one score apiece.

With the score tied at 3-3 at halftime, Arizona State would come out strong in the second half, taking complete control of the game with a 4-0 outburst in the third quarter. It wasn't until 5:02 remaining in the final period before Trabucco was able to tally her second goal of the day, but it was too little too late.

Defensively, the Gauchos were able to hold Arizona State to its lowest scoring output of the season. The Sun Devils had scored 13 in each of its first two games to open the season.

After a week of no action, UCSB will look forward to the Triton Invitational on Feb. 11-12.