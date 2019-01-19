UCSB Women’s Water Polo Rolls to Pair of Wins; Locals Score for Their Teams at Winter Invite

Water Polo

The No. 17 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team continued its dominant start to the season with a pair of 15-5 wins over Fresno State and No. 13 Indiana on day two of the 2019 Winter Invite.

Junior utility Sarah Snyder led the Gauchos (3-0) with six goals on the day, including four first half scores in the win over the Hoosiers. Senior Kate Pipkin added five goals of her own, putting away four in the first win of the day over the Bulldogs (0-1).

After claiming its third straight 10-goal win to open the year, UCSB has now started 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

In other games involving several former local high school standouts: Paige Hauschild (San Marcos) scored a goal in USC’s 9-2 win over Michigan and added three more in a 19-3 romp over Fresno State.

Piper Smith (San Marcos) had a goal for UC Irvine in a 10-6 loss against UCLA and scored three in a 13-8 win over Wagner.

Jessee Ransone (Santa Barbara High) scored for UC San Diego in an 8-7 loss to Indiana and added another goal in a 13-5 win over Azusa Pacific.

Britni Tisdale (Dos Pueblos) had goal for Azusa Pacific in the UC San Diego game and she also scored in a 15-13 loss to al State Northridge.

UCSB vs. Fresno State

Ten Gauchos found the scoresheet in their opening game against Fresno State, led by Kate Pipkin's four goals. Senior Sarah Kreiser and Sarah Snyder added two goals apiece.

Playing in their first game of the new season, the Bulldogs started strong to take leads of 1-0 and 2-1. UCSB would score two unanswered to close the first quarter though, with goals from freshman Caitlyn Snyder and her sister Sarah putting the Gauchos up for good.

A dominant showing in the second would essentially put the game away, as UCSB shutout Fresno State 5-0 to take an 8-2 lead into halftime.

Two more goals from Pipkin and Kreiser would put the home side up 12-2 in the third, the largest lead of the day. Dara Bleiberg, Kate Coski (San Marcos), Amanda Legaspi, Sami Stebbins and Julia Santos all went on to score one goal in the game.

UCSB vs. Indiana

The Gauchos got out to an even faster start in the last game of the day against Indiana, coming out firing to take a 6-1 lead through one. Sarah Snyder had a hat trick by the end of the first, and would score her fourth goal of the game before halftime.

Sophomore attacker Mollie Simmons had her best performance of the early season, securing a hat trick. Freshman Amanda Legaspi also scored twice, giving her nine goals through the first three games of her collegiate career.

Coski, Kelly Murphy, Shannon Moran and Jordan Castillo all finished with one goal each.

The Gauchos close out their five-game Winter Invite slate with games against No. 14 Wagner at 10:30 a.m. at the Rec Center and at 2:30 p.m. against No. 3 UCLA at Campus Pool on Sunday.