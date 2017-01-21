UCSB Women’s Water Polo Splits Matches on 2nd Day of Winter Invitational

Water Polo

Eighth-ranked Michigan scored four unanswered goals in the second half and beat UCSB, 7-4, on Saturday at the Gauchos' Winter Invitational women's water polo tournament.

A goal on a skip shot by Brenna Thomas gave the Gauchos 4-3 lead in the third period. But Michigan answered with a pair of goals to go up 5-4 and added two more in the final period.

The Gauchos bounced back with a 15-5 win over Pomona Pitzer.

Natalie Selin and Taylor Shore each had hat tricks, and Sarah Kreiser and Kate Pipkin scored two goals apiece. On the defensive end, Shore was on top of the ball with three steals, and goalie Devon Gasparini made seven saves.

The Gauchos will play their last games of the tournament against Marist at the Rec Center and No. 1-ranked USC at the Campus Pool.