Water Polo

UCSB Women’s Water Polo Winter Invite is Homecoming for Former Prep Stars

Paige Hauschild Click to view larger
Former San Marcos star Paige Hauschild, a sophomore at USC, returns to Santa Barbara to play in UCSB’s Winter Invite this weekend. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 16, 2019 | 8:18 p.m.

The UCSB women’s water polo Winter Invite not only is a kickoff to the season, it’s also a homecoming for several former high school standouts.

The rosters of many of the 12 teams in the Friday-through-Sunday event at Campus Pool and the Rec Center Pool have players and coaches with local ties.

The tournament is led by defending NCAA Division 1 champion and top-ranked USC, which includes sophomore Paige Hauschild out of San Marcos. She started on last season’s championship team and has also been a fixture on the U.S. National team.

Several of Hauschild’s San Marcos teammates will be playing.

Brittany Prentice is in her sophomore year at Michigan; UC Irvine has senior goalkeeper Jenna Phreaner and freshman center Piper Smith;  UC San Diego has senior Riley Heiduk and the host Gauchos include junior Kate Coski and freshman Sarah Owens.

Santa Barbara High has two players on the UC San Diego roster: junior Jessee Ransone and her sister, freshman Georgia Ransone.

Dos Pueblos is represented at the tournament by three players and two assistant coaches. The players include freshmen Thea Neushul and Chloe Pena of UC San Diego and sophomore Amelia Meckelborg of UCSB.

Former Charger players turned coaches are Jamie Neushul at UC Irvine and Kodi Hill at her alma mater of UCLA.

There are four teams in the tournament that are ranked in the Collegiate Water Polo Association top 10. In addition to No. 1 USC, there’s third-ranked UCLA, No. 6 UC Irvine and No. 9 Michigan.

Teams in the top 25 include No. 13 Indiana, No. 17 UCSB, No. 18 Cal State Northridge and No. 24 Cal Baptist.

UCSB opens against Cal Baptist at 11 a.m. on Friday at Campus Pool.

A couple of big match-ups on Saturday have UCLA taking on UC Irvine at 9:45 a.m. at Campus Pool  and USC playing Michigan at 10:30 a.m. at the Rec Center Pool.

Here is the schedule of games.

