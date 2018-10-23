Tuesday, October 23 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Working Toward Safe Hometown Halloween

By Andrea Estrada for UCSB | October 23, 2018 | 9:20 a.m.

Halloween is a week away, and UCSB already has embarked on plans aimed at ensuring another safe and locals-only celebration.

It’s a campuswide effort with UCSB students again playing a significant role, working together to dissuade out-of-town visitors and provide alternative events for their peers.

As it has done the past three years, the Associated Students Program Board will put on a major concert at the Events Center, with attendance allowed only for UCSB students.

Other special events and efforts are slated for the weekend, both on campus and in Isla Vista, from roller skating to film screenings, to the student-created, student-staffed UCIV, which sends volunteers into Isla Vista to act as liaisons between the community and law enforcement.

The men’s soccer game against Cal Poly (the Blue-Green Rivalry) in Harder Stadium has been moved to 5 p.m.

“Students have changed the culture of celebrating Halloween over the past few years by creating fun UCSB-only events,” said Katya Armistead, assistant vice chancellor and dean of student life.

“These alternative events provide opportunities for UCSB students to celebrate and socialize in an organized and safe environment,” she said.

“Students are demonstrating their pride in their campus and their community by supporting the alternative Halloween weekend’s UCSB Students-only events,” she said.

As in years past, no overnight guests are allowed in any of the UCSB residence halls and university-owned apartments from 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, through 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

Also as in years past, a number of restrictions will be in place at UCSB, in Isla Vista and in the neighboring community.

On campus, parking will be restricted between 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and again from 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

Only vehicles with valid permits will be allowed to park on campus during these times. The restrictions will cease from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday to allow for normal business operations.

Daily permits will expire at midnight Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27.

Police roadblocks may be in place at seven intersections in Isla Vista, 4 p.m.-6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, Saturday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 31. The blockades will prevent vehicle access to the 6500-6800 blocks of Del Playa, Sabado Tarde and Trigo roads.

As has been the case in previous years, some campus parking locations will be subject to closure and limited access to support enhanced safety and security measures. Checkpoints will be in place on all roads entering campus, and unauthorized vehicles will be denied access.

More information is available via UCSB Transportation and Parking Services.

The festival ordinance prohibiting amplified music at residences will be in place from 6 p.m.-7 a.m. each day between Thursday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 4.

Emergency first-aid for the public will be available in front of the I.V. Theater, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27.

In other restrictions, out-of-town visitors will not be permitted to park in local Goleta neighborhoods or in area public lots, such as those at Camino Real Marketplace, Girsh Park, K-Mart, University Village Plaza, Fairview Center or Calle Real Center. Cars parked in violation will be towed.

— Andrea Estrada for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 