UCSB Working Toward Safe Hometown Halloween

Halloween is a week away, and UCSB already has embarked on plans aimed at ensuring another safe and locals-only celebration.

It’s a campuswide effort with UCSB students again playing a significant role, working together to dissuade out-of-town visitors and provide alternative events for their peers.

As it has done the past three years, the Associated Students Program Board will put on a major concert at the Events Center, with attendance allowed only for UCSB students.

Other special events and efforts are slated for the weekend, both on campus and in Isla Vista, from roller skating to film screenings, to the student-created, student-staffed UCIV, which sends volunteers into Isla Vista to act as liaisons between the community and law enforcement.

The men’s soccer game against Cal Poly (the Blue-Green Rivalry) in Harder Stadium has been moved to 5 p.m.

“Students have changed the culture of celebrating Halloween over the past few years by creating fun UCSB-only events,” said Katya Armistead, assistant vice chancellor and dean of student life.

“These alternative events provide opportunities for UCSB students to celebrate and socialize in an organized and safe environment,” she said.

“Students are demonstrating their pride in their campus and their community by supporting the alternative Halloween weekend’s UCSB Students-only events,” she said.

As in years past, no overnight guests are allowed in any of the UCSB residence halls and university-owned apartments from 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, through 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

Also as in years past, a number of restrictions will be in place at UCSB, in Isla Vista and in the neighboring community.

On campus, parking will be restricted between 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and again from 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

Only vehicles with valid permits will be allowed to park on campus during these times. The restrictions will cease from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday to allow for normal business operations.

Daily permits will expire at midnight Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27.

Police roadblocks may be in place at seven intersections in Isla Vista, 4 p.m.-6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, Saturday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 31. The blockades will prevent vehicle access to the 6500-6800 blocks of Del Playa, Sabado Tarde and Trigo roads.

As has been the case in previous years, some campus parking locations will be subject to closure and limited access to support enhanced safety and security measures. Checkpoints will be in place on all roads entering campus, and unauthorized vehicles will be denied access.

More information is available via UCSB Transportation and Parking Services.

The festival ordinance prohibiting amplified music at residences will be in place from 6 p.m.-7 a.m. each day between Thursday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 4.

Emergency first-aid for the public will be available in front of the I.V. Theater, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27.

In other restrictions, out-of-town visitors will not be permitted to park in local Goleta neighborhoods or in area public lots, such as those at Camino Real Marketplace, Girsh Park, K-Mart, University Village Plaza, Fairview Center or Calle Real Center. Cars parked in violation will be towed.

— Andrea Estrada for UCSB.