UCSB’s Amanda Ball, Katie Shoemaker Named Big West Players of Week

Soccer

Senior defender Kate Shoemaker and senior forward Amanda Ball claimed Big West Conference Player of the Week honors after leading UC Santa Barbara to a pair of shutout wins in the opening weekend of the 2017 season, the league announced Monday.

Ball netted both game-winning goals in the Gauchos' two wins, earning Big West Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors. She also notched Player of the Week honors in week one of the 2016 season, scoring game-winners in each of the first two Gaucho matches last season as well.

Ball tallied three goals in the wins over Idaho (3-0) and San Jose State (1-0). She scored twice within a four-minute span at the beginning of the second half, burying a penalty kick at the 48:52 mark and hitting from 20 yards out at 52:50.

Against the Spartans in a road match, Ball struck early. Pouncing on a rebound in front of the goal, she fired a low shot past the San Jose State goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead at the 2:28 mark. That goal held up for the victory.

Ball took five shots – three on goal – in each of the two games.

Shoemaker (San Diego, Calif./Poway HS) also played a key role in back-to-back season-opening shutouts as she earned the Big West Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week award.

Shoemaker led a Gaucho defensive unit that limited Idaho and San Jose State to a combined total of 18 shots – only five of which were on goal. The Gauchos defeated the Vandals (3-0) and Spartans (1-0) to begin the season 2-0.

She played all 90 minutes in both matches.

The Gauchos will travel to No. 9 UCLA on Sunday, Aug. 27 for a 5:30 p.m. match against the Bruins. The contest will be aired live on the Pac 12 Network.