Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:39 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB’s Amanda Ball, Katie Shoemaker Named Big West Players of Week

By UCSB Sports Information | August 21, 2017 | 12:16 p.m.

Senior defender Kate Shoemaker and senior forward Amanda Ball claimed Big West Conference Player of the Week honors after leading UC Santa Barbara to a pair of shutout wins in the opening weekend of the 2017 season, the league announced Monday.

Ball netted both game-winning goals in the Gauchos' two wins, earning Big West Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors. She also notched Player of the Week honors in week one of the 2016 season, scoring game-winners in each of the first two Gaucho matches last season as well.

Ball tallied three goals in the wins over Idaho (3-0) and San Jose State (1-0). She scored twice within a four-minute span at the beginning of the second half, burying a penalty kick at the 48:52 mark and hitting from 20 yards out at 52:50.

Against the Spartans in a road match, Ball struck early. Pouncing on a rebound in front of the goal, she fired a low shot past the San Jose State goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead at the 2:28 mark. That goal held up for the victory.

Ball took five shots – three on goal – in each of the two games.

Shoemaker (San Diego, Calif./Poway HS) also played a key role in back-to-back season-opening shutouts as she earned the Big West Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week award. 

Shoemaker led a Gaucho defensive unit that limited Idaho and San Jose State to a combined total of 18 shots – only five of which were on goal.  The Gauchos defeated the Vandals (3-0) and Spartans (1-0) to begin the season 2-0.

She played all 90 minutes in both matches.

The Gauchos will travel to No. 9 UCLA on Sunday, Aug. 27 for a 5:30 p.m. match against the Bruins. The contest will be aired live on the Pac 12 Network.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 