UCSB’s Ashley Ludlow Shuts Out Cal Poly to Complete Softball Series Sweep

Thanks to Ashley Ludlow's second complete game of the weekend, UCSB (20-17, 3-0) pulled off the series sweep of Cal Poly (16-14, 0-3) in a 3-0 shutout victory on Sunday.
Ludlow (7-7) held the Mustang offense to just three hits (all singles) through seven innings, as she also fanned six batters. The senior is in the middle of an incredible stretch of games, as she has tossed four complete games in her past four starts. She has gone 3-1 in those games.
Sierra Altmeyer, Kristen Clark, Melanie Menor, and Arianna Palomares each had two hits in the game to lead the Gauchos, while Altmeyer supplied the team with a pair of RBI doubles.