UCSB’s Brandon Bauman Selected to Play in NCAA Golf Regionals

By UCSB Sports Information | May 5, 2016 | 3:07 p.m.

Fresh off of becoming just the third UC Santa Barbara golfer ever to win the Big West Conference Tournament individual title, sophomore Brandon Bauman has been selected to compete in the NCAA Golf Championship it was announced Thursday.

Bauman will take part in the NCAA Regional at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz., hosted by the University of Arizona.

"Brandon is very deserving of being selected," said UCSB head coach Steve Lass. "He's had an outstanding year and going to the regional is a great reward and honor for him."

Bauman's victory in the Big West Tournament earlier this week was his third title of the season. He also won titles at the UC Riverside Winter Intercollegiate and the Wyoming Cowboy Classic. In addition, he had a second-place finish at the OGIO-UCSB Intercollegiate and a fourth-place finish at the LMU Invitational. In his last three tournaments, Bauman has two first-place and a second-place finish.

After shooting a 212 to win the Big West title, the Las Vegas, Nev., native is averaging a league-best 71.55 shots per round and 23 of his 33 rounds this year have been under or at par.

Bauman is the first UCSB player to compete at an NCAA Regional since Glen Scher played at the regional in Tempe, Ariz., in 2013.

The NCAA Regionals will take place on May 16-18.

