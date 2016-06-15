Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB’s Bren School Bids Farewell to Graduates

Stephanie Karba, MESM 2016 class co-chair, and Leah Fine, winner of the MESM Academic Achievement Award.
Stephanie Karba, MESM 2016 class co-chair, and Leah Fine, winner of the MESM Academic Achievement Award. (Matt Perko / The UCSB Current photo)
By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | June 15, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Only one commencement at UC Santa Barbara features a bluegrass band. In what’s become an annual tradition, the Bren School for School of Environmental Science & Management graduation exercises opened with music by Brengrass.

At the school’s commencement, the band’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” was especially apropos. Dean Steve Gaines introduced it as “a musical tribute to America’s environmental inheritance.”

When members of the ensemble put down their instruments, the majority donned robes and walked down the aisle in the Michael J. Connell Memorial Courtyard to receive their degrees.

This year, Bren graduated 92 students, awarding six Ph.D.s and 86 master’s degrees in environmental science and management, each integrating science, management, law, economics and policy as part of an interdisciplinary approach to environmental problem-solving.

UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang told the graduates they would become stewards of the sometimes fragile and always precious environment.

“There is one thing I want you always to remember, and that is how you have helped our campus to become a better place,” he said. “For that I say, ‘Thank you.’”

Tom Steyer, founder and president of NextGen Climate, delivered the keynote address. Steyer’s TomKat Foundation recently gave $300,000 to launch the UCSB-led TomKat UC Carbon Neutrality Project.

In his speech, Steyer likened the Bren class of 2016 to the point of the spear in the fight to save the environment.

“The Bren School has armed you with the knowledge, the passion and the ability to change our world for the better,” he said. “This will be a struggle. There are powerful interests fighting for the status quo, which is why you must remember for what and for whom you are fighting.

“You are fighting for the ultimate human rights, the right to clean air and clean water, the right to good jobs and healthy families, the right to hope for a better future,” continued Steyer, who paused as he became visibly emotional. “You never know what you can accomplish until you try. Always take on more responsibility than you think you’re ready for.”

A student and a faculty member were recognized for their outstanding achievements. Leah Fine was awarded the MESM Academic Achievement Award. She in turn presented Bren Professor Hunter Lenihan with the Distinguished Faculty Teaching Award.

Following the presentation of the class gift — which consisted of funds to purchase standing desks — Dean Gaines joined class chairs Tova Handelman and Stephanie Karba, Professor Lenihan, Assistant Dean Satie Airamé and Academic Programs Coordinator Casey Hankey in a dance to the tune of “Call On Me” by Eric Prydz.

Amanda Silver-Westrick delivered a personalized student address, “Working Together for Change,” in which she thanked staff and faculty members and many of her classmates by name.

“Bren students are a treasure trove of knowledge, experience and ideas,” she said. “And collaborating with them has made me stronger, smarter and better equipped to solve environmental challenges.”

Julie Cohen writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 