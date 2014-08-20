Bomb Threat at UCSB’s Campbell Hall Called False Alarm

Evacuations of the campus building have been lifted

A bomb threat at UC Santa Barbara's Campbell Hall has been called a false alarm by campus officials, and evacuations have been lifted after the UC Police Department received a threat earlier Wednesday and officers arrived on scene to investigate the claim.

George Foulsham, UCSB's director of news and media relations, confirmed at 12:50 p.m. that the building had been evacuated, but that officials had lifted the evacuation notice by 1:15 p.m.

UCSB employees got a notification just before 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, stating that Campbell Hall had been evacuated due to a bomb threat received by the UCPD and urged people to stay out of the area.

