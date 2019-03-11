Pixel Tracker

UCSB’s Coco Miller, Danae Miller Receive All-Big West Honors

By UCSB Sports Information | March 11, 2019 | 8:16 p.m.
Coco Miller Click to view larger
Coco Miller led UCSB in scoring with a 12.2 points-per-game average. (Noozhawk file photo)

UCSB guards Coco Miller and Danae Miller have earned All-Big West honors.

Coming off a 2017-18 season where she missed all 29 games, Coco Miller returned to lead UCSB in scoring (12.3 ppg), leading to an All-Big West Second Team selection. She had previously been named a Big West All-Freshman following the 2015-16 season.

Point guard Danae Miller made a huge leap in her sophomore season, especially since the start of conference play, where she ranks top-10 in both assists and steals. She was named an All-Big West Honorable Mention, extending a run of now 12 straight seasons with at least one Gaucho earning the accolade.

Coco Miller joins Drew Edelman (2017) as the only two Gauchos to be named to the All-Big West Second Team over the last seven years. Along with being the team's leading scorer, she heads into the postseason as the Gauchos' leader in steals (1.8) and three-pointers (55). The San Clemente, Calif. native is also averaging career-highs in assists (2.8) and minutes (34.4).

While her shot hasn't always been on this season, Coco's value to her team when she's on the floor is unmistakable. She hit the 20-point mark seven times, two more than the rest of her team combined. 

Danae Miller shattered her career-high averages across the board, ranking top-10 during conference play in assists (5th, 4.0), free throw shooting (5th, .808), steals (8th, 1.6) and minutes (2nd, 37.3). Her 11.2 points per game since the start of January are also just slightly behind Coco for the team-lead, while her 2.6 free throws per game are second-to-none.

The Millers are the first Gaucho backcourt tandem to garner All-Conference recognition together since Jasmine Ware and Makala Roper in 2015-16. They will now get set to face No. 5 seed UC Irvine on Tuesday in the Big West Tournament First Round at UCI's Bren Events Center.

