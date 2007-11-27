UCSB’s Daily Nexus Student Staff to be Featured on UCTV

The UCSB Daily Nexus student staff and professional publications advisor Jerry Roberts will be featured on UCTV next week.

The student staff at UCSB’s Daily Nexus, along with the newspaper’s professional publications advisor Jerry Roberts, will be featured next week on the latest installment of “State of Minds,” a half-hour magazine program that airs on University of California Television.{mosimage}

The segment, which will air at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, will be shown nationally on UCTV, a 24-hour, non-commercial satellite channel.

In early November, the “State of Minds” crew visited the Daily Nexus newsroom to ask the student journalists how they juggle their schedules to create the product, with the help of Roberts, a former executive editor at the Santa Barbara News-Press and managing editor at the San Francisco Chronicle.{mosimage}

The UCSB segment also features a cameo by rapper Chuck D, who recently visited the campus radio station.

UCTV broadcasts educational and programming from the campuses, national laboratories and affiliated institutions of the University of California. UCTV is available to more than 18 million homes nationwide via:

Direct Broadcast Satellite — go to Dish Network Channel 9412

Cable TV — the details are at www.uctv.tv/cable

Worldwide on the Internet at www.uctv.tv

Google Video at http://video.google.com/uctv

Also featured in this installment of “State of Minds” are stories about the “greening” of UC Davis and UC Berkeley, dog genetics from UC San Francisco, and a new traffic safety program from UC’s Partners for Advanced Transit and Highways that allows cars and roads to communicate.

“State of Minds” is an award-winning, magazine-style program that features segments from all the UC campuses, exploring developments, personalities and pursuits of the UC system. Broadcast schedules and links to previous installments are available at www.uctv.tv/stateofminds.