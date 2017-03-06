Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

UCSB’s Drew Edelman, Drea Toler Receive Big West Honors

By UCSB Sports Information | March 6, 2017 | 4:32 p.m.

Redshirt juniors Drew Edelman and Drea Toler were named as UCSB's two representatives on the 2017 Big West All-Conference basketball teams.

Edelman earned second-team honors and Toler was named honorable mention.

Edelman finished the regular season with a Big West-leading .613 field goal percentage, good for second all-time in single-season program history to Mekia Valentine's 2010-11 mark of .620. Her team-leading seven double-doubles were good for fourth in the conference. Edelman was also UCSB's only double-digit scorer for the year, ending the regular season with team-highs in scoring (11.3 ppg), rebounding (7.4 rpg), field goals (141), and blocks (8).

With Edelman drawing so much attention on the inside, Toler developed into one of the conference's best guards as the season progressed.

Toler finished second in assists (4.8 apg) and steals (1.8 spg). She also shot at an efficient .477 clip, good for seventh in the Big West overall and third among backcourt players.

Toler was deadly efficient with her time on the court all season, ranking first in the Big West in assists per 40 minutes (8.3) and second in steals per 40 minutes (3.1) during conference play. She ends the regular season having scored in double-figures in 10 of her last 13 outings.

She finished the regular season with averages of 9.5 points, 1.6 steals and 4.4 assists per game and a .447 field goal percentage.

Both Edelman and Toler will be back in action this Wednesday, when No. 4 UCSB plays in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament in Long Beach.

