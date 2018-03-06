Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
UCSB’s Drew Edelman is Repeat First-Team All-Big West Selection

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | March 6, 2018 | 12:55 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara senior forward Drew Edelman was named First Team All-Big West and freshman guard Sarah Bates earned Honorable Mention in addition to being named to the All-Freshmen Team.

Edelman earns her second straight all-conference honor after being named to the Second Team last season as a junior. The Sunnyvale, Calif. native leads the Gauchos in scoring at 16.1 points per game and is second in the Big West with an average of 9.5 rebounds per game. She has scored in double-figures in 23 of 27 games played and has 11 double-doubles to her name, six of which have come over the last eight games.

Since Feb. 3, Edelman has averaged 21 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while leading the Gauchos to a 5-3 record during that span, securing the No. 4 seed at the upcoming Big West Tournament for the second consecutive season. Also during that span, Edelman has scored a career-high of 27 points, twice, and earned Big West Player of the Week after leading UCSB to wins over UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton. Earlier this season, Edelman set a career-high and the second-best mark in program history with 23 rebounds in a game.

Bates, meanwhile, has burst onto the scene as a freshman, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range. The Fresno native upped her scoring average to 13.1 points per game against Big West opponents and scored in double figures 11 times in 16 conference games. Bates' seven three-point field goals made at UC Davis (Jan. 27) stand as the single-game high in the Big West this season and she also drained six triples in a game at Long Beach State (Jan. 20). One of the top three-point shooters in the conference, Bates ranks second in the league with an average of 2.2 makes per game, while ranking 22nd in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 42.4.

CSUN's Channon Fluker was named Player of the Year for the second straight season while also being named Defensive Player of the Year. Cal Poly's Ayzhiana Basallo and Dye Stahley were recognized as Best Sixth Player and Best Hustle Player, respectively, while UC Irvine's Jordan Sanders was named Freshman of the Year. Coach of the Year was awarded to regular season champion UC Davis' Jennifer Gross.

UCSB (12-16, 9-7 Big West) will play this Wednesday, Mar. 7 at 8:30 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Gym. The Gauchos will await the highest remaining seed from the opening round matchups of No. 8 Hawai'i/No. 5 CSUN and No. 7 Long Beach State/No. 6 UC Riverside.

