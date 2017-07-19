Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
UCSB’s Drew Edelman Leads Team USA to Basketball Gold at Maccabi Games

By UCSB Sports Information | July 19, 2017 | 2:16 p.m.

UCSB's Drew Edelman earned MVP and Top Scorer honors after leading the United States to the women's basketball gold medal at the Maccabi Games in Israel.

Drew Edelman won a gold medal at the Maccabi Games in Israel (UCSB Athletics)

Edelman scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a 71-61 victory over Israel in the championship game. It was the 31st gold medal won by Team USA, which accrued 106 total medals (44 silver, 36 bronze) to finish second behind Israel in the medal table.

The Maccabiah is the world's largest Jewish athletic competition in the tradition and values of Maccabi, emphasizing the centrality of the State of Israel in the life of the Jewish people. The Maccabi Games are often called "The Jewish Olympics."

Edelman had an outstanding tournament, averaging 24.6 points. She raised her game in the semifinal and championship rounds, averaging 29.5 points per game and 18.5 rebounds.

The victory in the championship game avenged a six-point loss to Israel in the preliminary round, which ultimately represented Team USA's only loss in the tournament. 

