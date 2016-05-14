Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

UCSB’s Historic Season in Women’s Tennis Ended by No. 1 Cal

By UCSB Sports Information | May 14, 2016 | 8:42 p.m.

BERKELEY — The No. 74 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos' historic season came to an end Saturday as No. 1 California Bears defeated the Gauchos 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cal Bears came out firing early as they clinched the doubles point to start the day. Lou Adler and Amanda Atanasson fell to Lynn Chi and Maria Smith 6-3 on court three, and Melissa Baker and Stephanie Yamada  fell on court two by a score of 6-4 to No. 90 Klara Fabikova and Olivia Hauger.

No. 7 Maegan Manasse continue her season long success for Cal as she defeated Lou Adler 6-3, 6-0 to put the Bears up 2-0. Soon after, Karla Popovic took down Natalie Da Silveira 6-1, 6-1 to put the Bears within a win of heading to the round of 16.

No. 16 Fabikova had the golden ticket for the Bears as she defeated Dubavets 6-2, 6-2 to send Cal to Tulsa.

Although the Gauchos' team run is over, No. 22 Dubavets and Stojic will represent UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA Individual Doubles Tournament.

The top Gaucho doubles team received an automatic qualification to the tournament as they were the top ranked doubles team in the Big West. Dubavets and Stojic ended the season ranked #24 in the nation to receive the bid. The highest ranking the two received in 2016 was #10, the highest of a Gaucho women's doubles team since 1996.
 
That 1996 season was the last time that the Gauchos had representatives in the individual tournament.  Amelia White and Kelly Spencer made it to the round of 32 but fell to a team from Vanderbilt in three sets.
 
Stojic and Dubavets posted a 14-4 record this season highlighted by wins over #4 Gabby Smith and Guiliana Olmos of #2 USC and #20 Mayar and Rana Sherif Ahmed of #24 Fresno State. Both teams from USC and Fresno State will also be participating in the individual tournament. Stojic and Dubavets also went 7-2 in tournament play including a doubles title at the Jack Kramer Invitational.
 
The individual tournament will take place on May 25-30 and will be hosted by the University of Tulsa.
 

NCAA Championship Round of 32

[1] No. 2 California (21-1) defeated No. 74 UC Santa Barbara (19-8) – 4-0

Hellman Tennis Complex

Doubles

1. No. 4 Maegan Manasse/Denise Starr (Cal) vs. No. 22 Palina Dubavets/Stefani Stojic (UCSB) - 6-5 Abandoned

2. No. 90 Klara Fabikova/Olivia Hauger (Cal) def. Stephanie Yamada/Melissa Baker (UCSB) – 6-4

3. Lynn Chi/Maria Smith (Cal) def. Lou Adler/Amanda Atanasson (UCSB) – 6-3

Cal won the doubles point

Order of Finish – 3, 2

Singles

1. No. 7 Maegan Manasse (Cal) def. Lou Adler (UCSB) – 6-3, 6-0

2. No. 16 Klara Fabikova (Cal) def. Palina Dubavets (UCSB) – 6-2, 6-2

3. No. 80 Lynn Chi (Cal) vs. Stefani Stojic (UCSB) – 6-2, 5-5 Abandoned

4. No. 88 Denise Starr (Cal) vs. Jaimee Gilbertson (UCSB) – 6-4, 2-2 Abandoned

5. Amanda Atanasson (UCSB) vs. Olivia Hauger (Cal) – 7-6(4) Abandoned

6. Karla Popovic (Cal) def. Natalie Da Silveira (UCSB) – 6-1, 6-1

Order of Finish – 1, 6, 2

