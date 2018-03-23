Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:08 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

UCSB’s Jack Dashwood Gets Plenty Support in Win over San Jose St.

By UCSB Sports Information | March 23, 2018 | 7:21 p.m.

Behind a solid start from redshirt freshman left-hander Jack Dashwood and a four-RBI day from sophomore center fielder Tommy Jew, UC Santa Barbara secured a 9-2 victory over San Jose State in Friday afternoon's series-opener at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. 

The Gauchos (7-11-1) and Spartans (9-11) traded two-spots early on in the game, but UCSB went ahead for good in the fourth inning after freshman second baseman Marcos Castanon skied a triple off the right-center field fence to lead off the fourth. He scored two batters later on an Eric Yang base hit through the left side of the infield to go up 3-2. 

UCSB would put the game away an inning later with a four-run sixth inning, highlighted by an impressive three-run shot from Jew about 25 feet to the right of dead-center that capped off a three-hit rally aided by an SJSU error and a wild pitch on strike three to lead off the frame. 

"That's definitely a hard place to hit the ball out of the park," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "The wind was carrying a little bit today but he put a great swing on the ball. You don't see balls get out in that part of the field very often."

SJSU meanwhile struggled to get into any sort of offensive rhythm, only scratching across two unearned runs against Dashwood, who lasted into the sixth inning in one of his more solid outings of the 2018 campaign. Besides the third – where SJSU punished UCSB for a throwing error with three straight to singles to plate a pair – Dashwood kept the Spartans out of scoring position in every frame until he was lifted in the sixth. 

The Spartans only mounted one other serious threat the rest of the game, loading the bases with one out in the eighth on a walk and a pair of singles. Junior right-hander Kevin Chandler got the Gauchos out of that jam, entering the game and inducing a weak pop fly on the first base side of foul territory before ending the inning with a routine fly ball to right fielder Michael McAdoo. 

With the decision, Dashwood earned his first career victory after entering the game at 0-3 despite putting together some of the best starts by a Gaucho this year. SJSU's Josh Goldberg, who struggled with command issuing four walks and surrendering three runs in four innings, was saddled with the loss to drop to 2-2.

While Jew had the day's most momentous blow, freshman shortstop Andrew Martinez continued to swing a hot bat on Friday, going 3-4 with a double and two RBIs out of the leadoff spot. McAdoo also had a nice day, going 2-3 with a double. 

Chris Williams was the top performer for the Spartans on both sides of the ball, singling three times and making a pair of highlight-reel defensive plays in right field, 

UCSB and SJSU resume the series Saturday at 2 p.m. Sophomore right-hander Chris Lincoln (0-1, 2.16 ERA) is scheduled to take the ball for the Gauchos against Spartan southpaw Andrew Mitchel (2-0, 7.29 ERA). 

