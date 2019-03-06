Pixel Tracker

UCSB’s Jack Dashwood is Big West Pitcher of the Week

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | March 6, 2019 | 12:31 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara sophomore Jack Dashwood earned his first career Big West Pitcher of the Week honor after a phenomenal performance last Tuesday at USC. 

The San Diego native took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a career-high 10 batters while earning the win in a 2-1 victory over the Trojans. Dashwood finished 7.0 innings of work, ultimately allowing just one run on two hits, and his 10 strikeouts were the most for a Gaucho pitcher since Noah Davis struck out 10 against Tulane in 2017. He was masterful on the mound, striking out at least one batter in six of his seven innings, and struck out at least two batters in four of those innings. 

Dashwood is the first Big West Athlete of the Week recipient for the Gauchos this season. 

