College Volleyball

UCSB’s Jonah Seif Earns All-American Honors for 3rd Time

By UCSB Sports Information | May 3, 2016 | 4:58 a.m.

UCSB senior setter Jonah Seif was honored with his third career All-America award, it was announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Monday morning.

A Second Team selection in both 2014 and 2015, Seif earned an Honorable Mention on this year's AVCA Division I-II All-American teams. He becomes just the fourth Gaucho ever – and the second setter – to earn All-America status three times in his career, joining Jared Huffman (1984-86), Donny Harris (1994-97), and Evan Patak (2004-05, 2007).

"I'm very proud of the year, and career, that Jonah had," said UCSB head coach Rick McLaughlin. "He's been a great Gaucho and we will miss him for sure."

For his senior season, the Thousand Oaks, Calif. native totaled a career-high 1,159 assists over 111 sets for an average of 10.45 per game, third in the ultra-competitive MPSF and just a tick below his career high of 10.46 assists per game set as a sophomore in 2014.

Elsewhere, he set new career highs with 73 kills (0.66 per set) and 35 service aces (0.32 per set). He was no slouch on defense either, averaging 1.72 digs per set (second on the team) and 0.66 blocks per set. UCSB's stud setter also paced the team with seven double-doubles.

Seif wraps up his UCSB career with the third-most aces (118) and fourth-most assists (4,332) in program history. Most importantly, the Gauchos made the postseason all four years with Seif at the helm of the attack.

Earlier this season, he made history by becoming the first UCSB player ever to earn three All-MPSF First Team selections.

Seif led UCSB to just its second 20-win season in the last quarter-century,

