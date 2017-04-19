UCSB’s Keenan Sanders Named Freshman All-American

College Volleyball

UC Santa Barbara middle blocker Keenan Sanders has been named a 2017 Freshman All-American by Off the Block, it was announced on Wednesday morning.

The 11-man Freshman All-America Team was voted on by a nationwide committee of coaches and media members.

A San Diego native, Sanders was one of the top offensive middles in the country, ranking within the top-15 nationally with a .373 hitting percentage.

An MPSF All-Freshman pick, he ranked first among league middles in digs (0.58 per set) and second in kills per set (2.16). He also ranked second in kills among MPSF freshmen.

Standout performances included a season-high 14 kills on .632 hitting against UC Irvine on Feb. 25 and a 10-kill outing on a season-best .643 hitting percentage against USC on Jan. 18.