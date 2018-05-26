UCSB’s Keith Moles Shoots 64 to Take Early Lead at Santa Barbara City Golf Championships

Keith Moles, a freshman on the UCSB golf team, shot a 6-under par 64 to take the first-round lead in the championship flight of the Santa Barbara City Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Moles, who attended Righetti High holds a three-shot lead over former UCSB golfer Brian Helton going into the second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament.
Three players are tied at 2-under: Brandon Bueno of UCSB, Ventura’s Dave Aarons and Nicholas Cantlay of Long Beach State. Cantlay is the younger brother of PGA Tour Pro Patrick Cantlay.
The first-round leaders in the net flights are: Brian Yelman (68) in the Palmer Flight; Thomas Seidel (70) in the Hogan Flight; Richard Kristin (67) in the Nicklaus Flight and John Dwyer (67) in the Trevino Flight.
A cut will be made after Sunday and the final round is Monday.
Santa Barbara City Championship
Championship Flight
First round
Keith Moles 64
Brian Helton 67
Brandon Bueno 68
Dave Aarons 68
Nicholas Cantlay 68
Thomas Gocke 69
Ben Tumbel 70
Brett Patton 70
Collin Waring 70
Corey Hefler 70
Ethan Ashbrook 70
Jake Williams 70
Nick Swanson 70
Preston Foy 70
Willy Moffly 70
Craig King 71
Jonathan Collins 71
Joseph Moles 71
Justin Sherparovich 71
Niels Anderson 71
Zach Steinberger 71
Brandon Crane 72
John Pate 72
Austin Duffy 73
Brandon Gama 73
Cody Hall 73
Mason Glinski 73
Warren Leary 73
Zack Cram 73
Grady Smith 74
Kenneth O’shea 74
Mikha Benedictus 74
Rick Oosterhuis 74
Zack Wilkens 74
Chong King 75
Chris Blystone 75
Dean Rogers 75
Diamuid O Fatharta 75
Isaac Stone 75
Owen Huang 75
Pachara Sakulyong 75
Pe’a Hill 75
Prston Gomersall 75
Trent Caraher 75
Dean Netzes 76
Elijah Poppers 76
Greg Moss 76
JJ Resnick 76
Kelly Foy 76
Nathan Fox 76
Taylor Oliver 76
Brian Walker 77
Aryeh Keating 78
Branden Faust 78
Daniel Diaz 78
Divay Manthena 78
Ed Susolik 78
Aaron Friedland 79
Matthew Pate 79
Samuel Metzger 79
Alec Constantinides 80
Aram Emirzian 80
Louis D’Aquila 80
Tyler Williams 80
Bennett Reinhard 81
Chase Blossom 81
Dana Gretchen 81
Justin Roxbrough 82
Michael Juliano 82
Simon Freund 82
Brent Williams 83
Grace Hay 83
John Harding 83
Rob Massar 85
John Steinberger 87
Ryan Menendez 87