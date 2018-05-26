UCSB’s Keith Moles Shoots 64 to Take Early Lead at Santa Barbara City Golf Championships

Golf

Keith Moles, a freshman on the UCSB golf team, shot a 6-under par 64 to take the first-round lead in the championship flight of the Santa Barbara City Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Moles, who attended Righetti High holds a three-shot lead over former UCSB golfer Brian Helton going into the second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

Three players are tied at 2-under: Brandon Bueno of UCSB, Ventura’s Dave Aarons and Nicholas Cantlay of Long Beach State. Cantlay is the younger brother of PGA Tour Pro Patrick Cantlay.

The first-round leaders in the net flights are: Brian Yelman (68) in the Palmer Flight; Thomas Seidel (70) in the Hogan Flight; Richard Kristin (67) in the Nicklaus Flight and John Dwyer (67) in the Trevino Flight.

A cut will be made after Sunday and the final round is Monday.

Santa Barbara City Championship

Championship Flight

First round

Keith Moles 64

Brian Helton 67

Brandon Bueno 68

Dave Aarons 68

Nicholas Cantlay 68

Thomas Gocke 69

Ben Tumbel 70

Brett Patton 70

Collin Waring 70

Corey Hefler 70

Ethan Ashbrook 70

Jake Williams 70

Nick Swanson 70

Preston Foy 70

Willy Moffly 70

Craig King 71

Jonathan Collins 71

Joseph Moles 71

Justin Sherparovich 71

Niels Anderson 71

Zach Steinberger 71

Brandon Crane 72

John Pate 72

Austin Duffy 73

Brandon Gama 73

Cody Hall 73

Mason Glinski 73

Warren Leary 73

Zack Cram 73

Grady Smith 74

Kenneth O’shea 74

Mikha Benedictus 74

Rick Oosterhuis 74

Zack Wilkens 74

Chong King 75

Chris Blystone 75

Dean Rogers 75

Diamuid O Fatharta 75

Isaac Stone 75

Owen Huang 75

Pachara Sakulyong 75

Pe’a Hill 75

Prston Gomersall 75

Trent Caraher 75

Dean Netzes 76

Elijah Poppers 76

Greg Moss 76

JJ Resnick 76

Kelly Foy 76

Nathan Fox 76

Taylor Oliver 76

Brian Walker 77

Aryeh Keating 78

Branden Faust 78

Daniel Diaz 78

Divay Manthena 78

Ed Susolik 78

Aaron Friedland 79

Matthew Pate 79

Samuel Metzger 79

Alec Constantinides 80

Aram Emirzian 80

Louis D’Aquila 80

Tyler Williams 80

Bennett Reinhard 81

Chase Blossom 81

Dana Gretchen 81

Justin Roxbrough 82

Michael Juliano 82

Simon Freund 82

Brent Williams 83

Grace Hay 83

John Harding 83

Rob Massar 85

John Steinberger 87

Ryan Menendez 87