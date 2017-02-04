Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:23 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB’s Late Rally Falls Short Against UC Davis

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 4, 2017 | 10:27 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara fought back from nine-point second half deficit to take a late lead on Saturday night against UC Daivs, but in the end the Aggies were too much and defeated the Gauchos, 67-64. 

UCSB (3-18 overall, 1-8 in the Big West) had a chance to tie the score when, trailing by three, Max Heidegger was fouled attempting a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining. But Heidegger missed the first of the three free throw attempts, made the second and then inadvertently banked in the third to make the score 65-64 Aggies (14-9, 6-2). 

Davis guard Brynton Lemar was fouled intentionally with just over a second to play and he made both free throws for the final margin. 

"We really battled hard tonight," said Gaucho head coach Bob Williams. "I thought we got some good minutes from a lot of players and gained some confidence. The guys kind of rallied around the absence of Gabe (Vincent) and gave us some good performances." 

Vincent, the team's leading scorer and co-captain, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in Thursday's loss to Cal State Fullerton and will miss 6-8 months.

On Saturday, UCSB trailed 53-44 with 8:19 to play but went on a 13-3 run to take a 57-56 lead on a lay-up by Alex Hart. The Aggies responded with a jump hook by Chima Moneke and a pair of free throws by Darius Graham to claim a 60-57 edge with 54 seconds to play. 

A free throw by Heidegger shaved the lead to 60-58 with 41 seconds left, but Lemar nailed a free-throw line jumper to make it a four-point game with 27 seconds left. At the 15-second mark, Heidegger made a driving lay-up to halve the advantage. Lemar made 1-of-2 free throws to make it a three-point game again with 14 seconds remaining. 

On the next possession, Heidegger was fouled intentionally and made both free throws with seven seconds on the clock. Graham was then fouled intentionally and made both free throws, setting the stage for the dramatic ending. 

Hart recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead UCSB. Childress had 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Heidegger finished with 10 points, all in the last 6:30, and a career-high four assists. Maxwell Kupchak added eight points and eight boards. 

"We lost this game because we just couldn't get defensive rebounds," Williams said. "They (UC Davis) just kicked our behinds on the boards and that was the difference." 

The Aggies outrebounded the Gauchos 42-31. They were led by Lemar who had 17 points. Siler Schneider added 14 points and six rebounds while Moneke had nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 