UCSB’s Lindsey Named Honorable Mention All-American

College Volleyball

Capping off one of the best freshman volleyball seasons in UCSB's recent history, Lindsey Ruddins was named AVCA Honorable Mention All-America, the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) announced Wednesday.

It is the first time in four years that UCSB has had an All-American recipient, with Taylor Formico the last to earn Honorable Mention honors. Ruddins is also just the third freshman in program history to be named to the team, joining Formico (2012) and Roberta Gehlke (1997).

She had previously been named All-Big West First Team, Big West Freshman of the Year and AVCA All-Pacific South Region Honorable Mention after leading her team with 4.09 kills per set this season, the fourth highest mark of any freshman in the nation. Ruddins also led the team with eight double-doubles on the year and 0.53 aces per set during league play.

Ruddins was one of just eight freshman out of 69 players to be named Honorable Mention