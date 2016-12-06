UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins Earns All-Region Honors

College Volleyball

UC Santa Barbara freshman Lindsey Ruddins was named All-Pacific South Region Honorable Mention, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced.

The news comes just one week after Ruddins was named All-Big West First Team and Big West Freshman of the Year. She is the first Gaucho since Taylor Formico (2012) to be named All-Region.

Although injuries would cause her to miss some time to begin conference play, she would go on to finish third in the Big West, 41st in the nation, and fourth among Division I freshmen with a 4.09 kills per set average. Over the course of the season, her serving game would develop into a formidable weapon as well, as she ranked second during league play with 0.53 aces per set. Overall, she led UCSB with eight double-doubles, 0.31 aces per set, 4.7 points per set, while finishing fourth on the team in hitting percentage (.243) and third in digs per set (2.08).

