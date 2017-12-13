UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins Earns Volleyball All-American Honors

UCSB outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was named an All-American for the second consecutive year.

The redshirt sophomore garnered an honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, adding to a trophy cabinet that includes All-Big West First Team and All-Pacific South Region First Team honors. As a freshman last season, she earned All-American, All-Conference, and All-Region honors as well and was named the Big West Freshman of the Year.

Ruddins put together one of the most productive campaigns in program history in 2017, leading the country by healthy margins and setting new school records with 5.84 kills per set and 6.46 points per set.

She is the 23rd UCSB player all-time to be named an All-American and just the fifth Gaucho to garner multiple All-America nods (Stacey Schmidt, Dana Vargas, Roberta Gehlke, Kathie Luedeke).

Ruddins was consistently productive all year, notching 20 or more kills in 17 matches and reaching double-digits in all but one contest. That consistency was punctuated by dominant performances, including 36 kills against then-No. 15 Florida State on Aug. 26 (a UCSB rally-scoring era record and the most single-match kills by any player in the NCAA in 2017) and a 32-kill outing against UC Irvine on Nov. 10, including a highlight reel fifth set that saw her notch nine kills and clinch the match with a block.

The 6-2 pin-hitter was recognized by media outlets throughout the season for her standout performances, as she became the second Gaucho ever (Rebecca Saraceno, 2009) to earn four Big West Player of the Week awards and also was named the National Player of the Week by the AVCA and VolleyMob.com on Oct. 24 after notching 20 or more kills in a trio of UCSB conference wins.

Not just an offensive powerhouse, she rounded out her game as a standout defensive player. In the back row, she was second on the team with a 2.83 digs per set average and recorded a team-high 12 double-doubles. At the service line, her 0.28 aces per set ranked 10th in the Big West (she had .40 aces per set in league play, third-best among all players). She even made improvements at the net, leading the team with 12 solo blocks and finishing with a 0.54 blocks per set average.

UCSB Women's Volleyball All-America Honorees

Cindy Cochrane – 1983

Lianne Soto – 1983

Kathie Luedeke – 1984, 1985

Charlotte Mitchel – 1986

Judy Bellomo – 1987

Maria Reyes – 1990

Julie Pitois – 1992

Ana Elisa Franca – 1993

Heather Collins – 1993

Katie Crawford – 1997

Roberta Gehlke – 1997, 1998, 1999

Brooke Rundle – 2000

Danielle Bauer – 2002

Brooke Niles – 2002

Kristin Nelson – 2004

Janine Sandell – 2005

Olivia Waldowski – 2006

Rebecca Saraceno – 2009

Dana Vargas – 2009, 2010

Stacey Schmidt – 2010, 2011

Chelsey Lowe – 2011

Taylor Formico – 2012

Lindsey Ruddins – 2016, 2017