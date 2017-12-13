Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:50 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins Earns Volleyball All-American Honors

Lindsey Ruddins becomes the fifth Gaucho volleyball player to earn multiple All-American honors. (Noozhawk file photo)
By UCSB Sports Information | December 13, 2017 | 1:37 p.m.

UCSB outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was named an All-American for the second consecutive year.

The redshirt sophomore garnered an honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, adding to a trophy cabinet that includes All-Big West First Team and All-Pacific South Region First Team honors. As a freshman last season, she earned All-American, All-Conference, and All-Region honors as well and was named the Big West Freshman of the Year. 

Ruddins put together one of the most productive campaigns in program history in 2017, leading the country by healthy margins and setting new school records with 5.84 kills per set and 6.46 points per set.

She is the 23rd UCSB player all-time to be named an All-American and just the fifth Gaucho to garner multiple All-America nods (Stacey Schmidt, Dana Vargas, Roberta Gehlke, Kathie Luedeke).

Ruddins was consistently productive all year, notching 20 or more kills in 17 matches and reaching double-digits in all but one contest. That consistency was punctuated by dominant performances, including 36 kills against then-No. 15 Florida State on Aug. 26 (a UCSB rally-scoring era record and the most single-match kills by any player in the NCAA in 2017) and a 32-kill outing against UC Irvine on Nov. 10, including a highlight reel fifth set that saw her notch nine kills and clinch the match with a block. 

The 6-2 pin-hitter was recognized by media outlets throughout the season for her standout performances, as she became the second Gaucho ever (Rebecca Saraceno, 2009) to earn four Big West Player of the Week awards and also was named the National Player of the Week by the AVCA and VolleyMob.com on Oct. 24 after notching 20 or more kills in a trio of UCSB conference wins.

Not just an offensive powerhouse, she rounded out her game as a standout defensive player. In the back row, she was second on the team with a 2.83 digs per set average and recorded a team-high 12 double-doubles. At the service line, her 0.28 aces per set ranked 10th in the Big West (she had .40 aces per set in league play, third-best among all players). She even made improvements at the net, leading the team with 12 solo blocks and finishing with a 0.54 blocks per set average. 

UCSB Women's Volleyball All-America Honorees
Cindy Cochrane – 1983
Lianne Soto – 1983
Kathie Luedeke – 1984, 1985
Charlotte Mitchel – 1986
Judy Bellomo – 1987
Maria Reyes – 1990
Julie Pitois – 1992
Ana Elisa Franca – 1993
Heather Collins – 1993
Katie Crawford – 1997
Roberta Gehlke – 1997, 1998, 1999
Brooke Rundle – 2000
Danielle Bauer – 2002
Brooke Niles – 2002
Kristin Nelson – 2004
Janine Sandell – 2005
Olivia Waldowski – 2006
Rebecca Saraceno – 2009
Dana Vargas – 2009, 2010
Stacey Schmidt – 2010, 2011
Chelsey Lowe – 2011
Taylor Formico – 2012
Lindsey Ruddins – 2016, 2017

