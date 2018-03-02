UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins Invited to USA Volleyball National Team Tryouts

College Volleyball

UC Santa Barbara All-American outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins will take part in the open tryout for the U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team, which starts today, Mar. 2 and runs through Sunday, Mar. 4.

A redshirt sophomore out of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Ruddins is one of 62 outsides competing for spots on the U.S. Women's National Team and US Collegiate National teams.

In just two seasons at Santa Barbara, Ruddins has established herself as one of the most feared attackers in the college game. A two-time AVCA All-American and All-Big West First Teamer, Ruddins is coming off a 2017 season that saw her lead the entire NCAA with a 5.84 kills per set average.

Standout outings this past year included 38 kills against then-No. 15 Florida State on Aug. 26 – a UCSB rally scoring era record for single-match kills – and 32 kills against UC Irvine on Nov. 10, in which she pounded down nine kills in the decisive fifth set alone. While she had several offensive outbursts, she was consistently great throughout the season, tying a program record with four Big West Player of the Week honors.