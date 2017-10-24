Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:33 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins Named Volleyball National Player of Week

By UCSB Sports Information | October 24, 2017 | 8:32 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week, becoming the first Gaucho volleyball player in nearly a decade to earn that distinction.

Ruddins, a red-shirt sophomore, recorded at least 20 kills (6.64 per set) in three UCSB's victories last week, bringing her average for the season up to 5.62 per set, just behind national leader Pilar Victoria of Arkansas. Most impressively, she recorded those prolific kills-numbers on .300 hitting.

She also took care of her defensive responsibilities, notching 31 combined digs against UC Davis and Long Beach State for her sixth and seventh double-doubles of the year. Even her blocking played a key role in the Gauchos' strong week, as a pair of late blocks solo turned out to be the deciding factor in a tight first set against the 49ers. 

"Lindsey had a phenomenal week – it isn't just the number of kills and doing that while hitting .300 as an outside, but it is also performing that highly when the other team is trying to set up their defense to stop you," said UCSB head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch. "She's getting smarter as an attacker and adjusting her approach based on how the defense is playing her. She also worked hard to improve her blocking, and that showed up in the matches this week alongside her defensive efforts in the back row."

The reigning Big West Freshman of the Year is the first Gaucho to be named the National Player of the Week by the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) since Rebecca Saraceno on Sept. 29, 2009. Ruddins joins an exclusive club of Gaucho stars to earn weekly honors from the AVCA, including Kristin Nelson (2004), Roberta Gehlke (1999), Katie Crawford (1996, 1997), and Chrissy Boehle (1994). 

Ruddins started her week off with a 26-kill, 15-dig double-double on the road at UC Davis last Tuesday, helping the Gauchos to their first road victory of the season. She and the Gauchos made a triumphant return to the Thunderdome on Friday night against LBSU, as she had 27 kills and 16 digs (both season-highs for a conference match) in just four sets. She finished her standout week with 20 kills on .325 hitting in a sweep of CSUN on Saturday night. 

The Laguna Niguel, Calif. native has now led the Gauchos in kills in 15 straight appearances and has notched 20 or more kills 11 times. Her 36 kills against then No. 15 Florida State on Aug. 26 remain the most single-match kills by any player in the NCAA this year. 

She and the rest of the Gauchos wrap up a three-match homestand this Saturday against Hawai'i. That contest is scheduled for an earlier-than-usual start time of 5 p.m., and will be played at Rob Gym.

Parking lot 27 (adjacent to the Thunderdome) will be closed starting at  p.m. on Saturday, therefore fans are advised to park in Lot 18 (Mesa structure, located on Ocean Road) or Lot 22 (structure adjacent to the Thunderdome). 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 