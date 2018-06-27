UCSB’s Max Heidegger, Leland King II Earn First-Team All-Big West Basketball Honors

College Basketball

UC Santa Barbara's Max Heidegger and Leland King II were each named First Team All-Big West Conference and Gabe Vincent earned second-team recognition, it was announced Monday.

Heidegger, a sophomore, will enter this week's Big West Tournament in a tie for the league-lead in scoring at 19.4 points per game and he paces the conference in three-point baskets with 90, a UCSB school record. Heidegger has scored in double-figures in 28 of 30 games, including 13 games of 20 points or more. In the season-opener against North Dakota State he tallied a career-high 33 points and had eight three-point baskets, setting the tone for the season.

King, a graduate transfer from the University of Nevada, is averaging 15.9 points, a league-leading 10.5 rebounds per game and he has 50 three-point baskets, second on the team. King is the only player in the Big West averaging a double-figures in points and rebounds and his 15 double-doubles on the season are the most in the league and the most by a Gaucho since Alan Williams had 18 in 2014-15. King made it clear early that he was going to be a force to be reckoned with as he became the first player in UCSB history to score 20 or more points in each of his first two career games.

Vincent, a senior, returned this season just over eight months after having his left knee reconstructed. He enters the league tournament averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists per game. Vincent has been a stabilizing force all year for the Gauchos and his assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.9-to-1 leads the league and ranks 15th nationally. His 52 three-point baskets on the season are second on the team and he now has 240, just one shy of UCSB's school record. Vincent has ended the season on the upswing as well, averaging 17.7 points per game in the last seven contests, including a career-high 28 on Mar. 1 against Long Beach State.

"Max, Leland and Gabe are all deserving of being all-conference," said UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "They've each worked very hard and honored the process. I'm happy for them."

Heidegger and King are the first Santa Barbara teammates to make First Team All-Big West since Alan Williams and Michael Bryson did so following the 2014-15. This also marks just the second time in school history that the Gauchos have had two first teamers and a second teamer in the same season since 1970-71 when Doug Rex and John Tschogl were on the first team and Ron Allen made second team.

The three All-Big West players and the rest of the Gauchos will open the Big West Tournament on Thursday night against Cal Poly at Honda Center in Anaheim. The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. and be carried live on Fox Sports Prime Ticket.