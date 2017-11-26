UCSB’s Max Heidegger Named National Player of Week

College Basketball

UC Santa Barbara’s Max Heidegger has been named winner of the Lou Henson National Player of the Week Award.

The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top Mid-Major player in Division I college basketball.



Heidegger, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, helped the Gauchos to a 3-0 record last week. He opened the week with 24 points, four assists and three steals against Pepperdine. The following night he tallied 27 points against Montana.

On Friday night, he had 30 points against Prairie View A&M.

The award is named in honor of Lou Henson who retired after a spectacular coaching career that lasted 41 years. When he left the game in 2005, he was sixth all-time in career Division I wins with 779.

He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the Final Four.

