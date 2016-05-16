Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

UCSB’s Miroslava Chávez-García Receives Summer Residency at University of Tübingen in Germany

By Jim Logan for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | May 16, 2016 | 12:00 p.m.
Miroslava Chávez-García Click to view larger
Miroslava Chávez-García (Ebers García photo)

Miroslava Chávez-García — who has done groundbreaking studies on race, gender and power in California — is taking her scholarship in a new direction: Germany.

A professor in the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies at UC Santa Barbara, she has been selected to receive the 2016 residency at the University of Tübingen by the Organization of American Historians.

“Traveling to Germany and teaching at a local university, the University of Tübingen, one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Germany and located just south of Stuttgart, will be an amazing opportunity,” Chávez-García said.

As a resident scholar, Chávez-García will lead a course titled “Race and Juvenile Justice in the United States.”

“I decided to offer the course, which I first developed at UC Davis and teach at UCSB, as it focuses on young people of color who, for a variety of reasons — economically, politically, culturally and legally — become ensnared in the justice system,” she said. “I knew that Europeans, Germans in particular, have similar concerns in dealing with young migrants and refugees, most of whom are ‘of color’ or racial and ethnic minorities from other countries, and that they would find the class interesting for comparative purposes. I’m looking forward to engaging with German and international students at the university.”

Chávez-García, who wrote and will teach parts of the lauded States of Delinquency: Race and Science in the Making of California’s Juvenile Justice System (University of California Press, 2012), will also use Punished: Policing the Lives of Black and Latino Boys (New York University Press, 2011), by Victor Rios, a UCSB professor of sociology; and A Rainbow of Gangs: Street Cultures in the Mega City (University of Texas Press, 2002), by UC Irvine professor James Diego Vigil.

“When I learned that I had been awarded the Germany Residency for the summer of 2016, I was quite excited and honored to receive the news,” Chávez-García said. “To be honest, I was also a bit surprised. Initially, when they announced the award, I was informed that I was an alternate and had pretty much given up hope of claiming such a privilege. But I when found that the awardee was unable to attend and was asked to consider the opportunity, I did so right away.”

Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 