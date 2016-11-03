UCSB’s Morgan Mays and Simon Freund Upset Number One Team in Country

Tennis

Morgan Mays and Simon Freund advanced to the quarter-finals of the ITA/USTA National Indoor Championships this afternoon at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York with two great wins.

In the round of 32, the Gaucho pair swept past Dunbar/Felisa of University of Richmond 6-2,6-4.

Later in the afternoon they stunned the number one ranked team in the country, Cash/Kadhe of Oklahoma State in an exciting match that culminated with the UCSB duo edging past the Cowboys with a third set 10-8 match tie-break win. Actually, the Gauchos were clutch in the entire match winning a first set tie-break as well. The complete score-line 7-6, 2-6, 10-8.

Mays and Freund will now play brothers Richard and Victor Pham of Columbia in the quarter-finals of the biggest, most exclusive tournament of the fall season tomorrow afternoon. Only the top 32 singles players and top 20 doubles teams in the country are invited to the ITA/USTA National Indoor Championships. Morgan and Simon are the first players in Gaucho tennis history to represent UCSB at this prestigious tournament.