UCSB’s Nick DePuy Named to Preseason All-American Team

UC Santa Barbara senior forward Nick DePuy has been selected to the College Soccer News Preseason All-America First Team.

The accolade was another feather in the cap for the 6-5 DePuy, who earlier this summer was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List member.

He is set to lead the 2016 Gauchos, who were ranked No. 13 in the NSCAA Preseason Poll, as one of a strong core of returners including strike partner Ahinga Selemani and midfielders Kevin Feucht, Josue España, and Andy Perez.

In his junior season, the Irvine native led all NCAA players with 15 regular season goals and eight game-winning scores. After leading the Gauchos to a ninth Big West Championship and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen, DePuy was named a First Team All-American, MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, and the Big West Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

DePuy has arguably been the best forward in the college ranks since being converted up top midway through his sophomore season. Since Sept. 26, 2014, no other player in the NCAA has more goals than DePuy's 24.

UCSB is also an undefeated 16-0-4 all-time when DePuy finds the back of the net.

UCSB's annual scrimmage against Westmont on Aug. 20 will kick off an 11-game home schedule featuring some of the biggest names in west coast soccer like UCLA, Cal, UC Irvine, Cal Poly, and LMU.

