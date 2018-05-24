UCSB’s Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Wins Opener at NCAA Tournament

Tennis

UCSB'S Nicolas Moreno de Alboran defeated No. 43-ranked Alexis Galarneau of North Carolina State in a first-round match at the NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament on Wednesday at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C

Moreno de Alboran outlasted Galarneau 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, utilizing his forehand to perfection and earning just enough return serves to get the win.

"Galarneau is just a sophomore so he has a bright future ahead of him, but Nic was just slightly better," UCSB coach Marty Davis said. "The difference really was Nic getting a couple more returns down the stretch that helped.

With the win, Moreno de Alboran became the first UCSB athlete to win an NCAA Singles Tournament match since 1995 when Santa Barbara's Alex Decret defeated Gus Fernandez of LSU, 6-4, 7-5.

Overall, at the Division-I level, this win marks just the fifth win by a UCSB player in program history. Three of those wins were by Kip Brady who in 1989 won three matches at the NCAA Tournament, making it to the quarterfinals — the furthest a Gaucho athlete has ever reached.

Moreno de Alboran will turn his attention to the No. 1 seed and all-around No. 1 player in the country, UCLA's Martin Redlicki. The Bruin senior defeated Tim Sandkaulen of Ole Miss, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The Gauchos have seen Redlicki before as last season he outlasted Morgan Mays in three sets.

"Everyone at this tournament is at an elite level so there isn't much of a difference in terms of skill level but rather game styles," Davis said. "Redlicki is a power player, he is going to try to outpower you and we will find out what that means for Nic. Nic has played tough competition close and now we will see how he does against a big lefty."