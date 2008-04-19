Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:44 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB’s Outburst Leaves Trojans Cardinal Dead and Cold

High-powered Gauchos offense kicks in to overdrive in 23-2 thrashing of USC.

By Rory Davis | April 19, 2008 | 5:05 p.m.

Backed by an impressive pitching performance from redshirt freshman Mario Hollands, UCSB‘s offense continued its season-long assault on opposing pitchers Saturday at USC. The combination resulted in a 23-2 shellacking of the Trojans.

USC (19-18) was actually the first to score, putting up a run in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Mike Roskopf grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Nick Buss to put the Trojans in front, 1-0. It would be the only run Hollands surrendered, as the freshman southpaw breezed through the USC lineup over the next five frames.

Hollands (4-2) earned his fourth win on the year, allowing only one run on nine hits in six solid innings of work. He struck out five and walked only three, lowering his ERA to 3.13.

UCSB (26-11) caught fire in the top of the third inning, scoring five times on five hits. Third baseman Patrick Rose led off the inning with a single to right. After Steve Cook singled to center, Brian Gump came to the plate with one out and runners on the corners. Gump lined a double down the left field line, scoring Rose from third for UCSB’s first run of the game. Chris Fox added to the attack with a two-run single past second base. Catcher Chris McMurray followed in similar fashion, capping the five-run third with a two-run single to right field.

The Gauchos struck again in the fifth, scoring a pair of runs to increase their lead to 7-1. With Eric Oliver on first, Mike Zuanich launched a two-run home run over the left field wall, his 11th of the year and his sixth in the last six games. After hitting three bombs against Westmont on Tuesday, Zuanich added his fourth of the week in the fifth inning.

Far from finished, UCSB scored seven times in the top of the sixth, highlighted by Rose’s bases-clearing double. The double to left scored Shane Carlson, Zuanich and Oliver to increase the Gauchos’ lead to 11-1. With Gunnar Terhune on base, Cook, a junior transfer from SBCC, launched a two-run homer to straightaway center field. After six, UCSB was comfortably ahead, 14-1.

The UCSB carousel continued in the seventh, as a total of 13 batters came to the plate. Three consecutive walks by Trojans reliever Danny Beck loaded the bases with one out. Chris McCaffery came on in relief of Beck, but couldn’t stop the bleeding. McMurray greeted McCaffery with an RBI single through the left side, pushing the Gauchos lead to 15-1. Rose also walked in the following at-bat, scoring Zuanich from third. An RBI single from pinch-hitter John DeAlba, a fielder’s choice RBI from pinch-hitter Robby Cummings, and an RBI single from Gump, extended the Gauchos’ advantage to 19-1.

UCSB reliever Clayton Edwards came on in relief of Hollands, allowing the second Trojans run of the game in the bottom half of the seventh.

After the Gauchos scored three more times in the eighth and once in the ninth, relievers Matt Wade and Patrick McIntyre each pitched perfect eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to seal the win.

Every Gauchos starter recorded at least one hit, and every batter to enter the game with the exception of two pinch-hitters, recorded at least one RBI.

Every Trojans pitcher surrendered at least two earned runs. Six USC pitchers combined to walk 10 batters on the day. Brad Boxberger (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings.

The 23-run effort marked the second highest total for the Gauchos this season. On Tuesday, UCSB scored 26 runs against cross-town rival Westmont. On the week, the Gauchos have scored an otherworldly 54 runs on 56 hits in three games. UCSB has now scored 307 runs on the season, an average of 8.3 a game.

Rose led the charge, going 3-for-5, with four runs scored and four RBIs. McMurray was 2-for-4 with one run scored and three RBIs. Gump was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs. DeAlba, a junior transfer from SBCC playing for the first time in three weeks, was 2-for-2 with three RBIs off the bench.

Click here for Saturday’s official box score and play-by-play.

UCSB returns home to play the series finale against USC at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 