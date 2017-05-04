UCSB’s Palina Dubavets Named First-Team All-Big West

Tennis

Junior Palina Dubavets was named First Team All-Big West in singles and doubles and several other UC Santa Barbara players were accorded all-league recognition the conference announced Thursday.

Dubavets, the Gauchos' No. 1 singles player, will enter the team's NCAA Tournament match against UCLA with an overall singles record of 15-11 and a dual match record of 11-9. She and her doubles partner, senior Stefani Stojic, were also named First Team All-Big West and currently have a record of 14-7 overall and 9-4 in dual matches, including a perfect 3-0 at the Big West Conference Tournament.

"I am proud of my team for getting recognized in the conference and by other Big West coaches," said head coach Simon Thibodeau. "It shows how dominant they can be within the conference. I know they want to do well now in the NCAA tournament too."

For Dubavets, it was the second year in a row in which she was named first team all-league in singles and doubles. It was Stojic's second straight first team honor as well.

Senior Jaimee Gilbertson and junior Natalie Da Silveira were each named Second Team All-Big West. Gilbertson enters postseason with a 19-12 overall singles record and a 13-8 mark in dual matches. Da Silveira is 12-12 overall and 5-10 in dual matches.

In addition to earning first team recognition with Stojic, Dubavets and Melissa Baker were named Second Team All-Big West in doubles. They teamed to post a 7-3 record, all in dual matches.

UCSB is coming off of its second straight Big West Tournament title and will travel to Malibu, Calif., to play UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, May 12. The Gauchos are now ranked 47th nationally and will enter their second consecutive postseason with a record of 17-9 overall and a 10-match winning streak. In fact, they have not lost since March 30.