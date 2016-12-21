UCSB’s Reed Cotterill, Shane Hauschild Earn Water Polo All-American Honors

Water Polo

Juniors Reed Cotterill (Second Team) and Shane Hauschild (Honorable Mention) have been named to the 2016 Men's Division I All-America Team, the Association of College Water Polo Coaches announced.

This marks the fourth straight year that UCSB has been represented on the All-American Team, with Hauschild (Honorable Mention, 2014) the only current Gaucho to have been named twice. Both Cotterill and Hauschild had already been named to the Golden Coast All-Conference First Team on Nov. 18.

This caps off a good year for the Gauchos (18-8 overall, 5-0 GCC), who went undefeated in conference play for the first time since 1979, the same year they won the program's sole National Championship. UCSB also ended the year with a No. 4 national ranking and a No. 1 seed in the inaugural GCC Tournament.

Cotterill earns Second Team All-American honors after recording a team-high 44 goals to go along with 11 assists. The Sydney, Australia native was deadly efficient, converting on 48.9 percent of his shots for the year. He was also active on the defensive end, finishing with 24 steals, second only to senior goalkeeper Liam Lenihan (27). Cotterill led the team with two GCC Player of the Week awards this season, with Lenihan the only other Gaucho to receive one.

Hauschild earns his second All-American Honorable Mention after scoring 32 goals, good for third on the team, and finishing with team-highs of 20 assists and 110 total shots. With 52 points, Hauschild nearly matched Cotterill (55) for team-high honors. On the defensive end, he had the fourth-most steals on the team with 16.

"We are very happy for both Reed and Shane on their well deserved honors," said head coach Wolf Wigo. "Their dedication in and out of the water helped drive us and we are excited to have them back next year."