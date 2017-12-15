Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:59 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

UCSB’s Reed Cotterill, Shane Hauschild Named Water Polo All-Americans

By UCSB Sports Information | December 15, 2017 | 7:44 a.m.

A pair of UC Santa Barbara men's water polo student-athletes and team captains, Reed Cotterill and Shane Hauschild, were named to the 2017 Division I All-America Team.

Cotterill landed on the third team while Hauschild earned honorable mention status, marking the second consecutive season the pair earned All-American honors. The duo adds to their haul of awards after being named All-Golden Coast Conference earlier this year. 

Also named honorable mention All-American is Dos Pueblos alum Blake Parrish of Stanford.

Cotterill, a Second Team selection in 2016, missed the first four games of 2017 while playing with Team Australia at the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan. Upon his return to UCSB, the 6-foot-4 Sydney native sparked a stretch of six wins in eight games. For the year, Cotterill led the team with 27 drawn exclusions to go along with 23 goals, 12 steals, seven field blocks and five assists.

Hauschild, meanwhile, earned Honorable Mention honors for the second straight year after leading the Gauchos in nearly every major statistical category in 2017. The Santa Barbara native and San Marcos High product led UCSB with 36 goals, 21 assists, 34 steals and 10 field blocks. The four-year letter-winner never missed a game in his outstanding career, suiting up 103 times, and finishing with 139 career goals.

Lupa Cupido from Cal was named Player of the Year while Adam Wright was named Coach of the Year after leading UCLA to its 11th title in program history. 

