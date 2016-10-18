UCSB’s Samir Mitragotri elected to the National Academy of Medicine

Samir Mitragotri, UCSB chemical engineering professor, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. He joins 79 new members chosen by the organization in recognition of their professional achievement and commitment to service. The announcement was made this week at the academy’s annual meeting in Washington, DC.

“We could not be more proud that Professor Mitragotri has been selected to join the distinguished ranks of another of our nation’s most prestigious academies,” said UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang. “This elite honor comes on the heels of Samir’s election last year to the National Academy of Engineering, further recognizing his groundbreaking research on the development of novel drug delivery methods."

Mitragotri, who holds the Duncan and Suzanne Mellichamp Chair in Systems Biology at UCSB, has developed a variety of materials and technologies for the diagnoses and

treatment of numerous illnesses, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, skin diseases and infectious diseases.

Among his contributions are noninvasive methods such as skin and transdermal drug delivery; intestinal and oral alternatives for traditionally injected protein-based treatments such as insulin and calcitonin; and synthetic analogs to blood components that can both carry out the functions of their natural counterparts and deliver medicines.

He also has created nanoparticles that can target tumors in the treatment of cancer. Several of his inventions have been translated into clinical products.

“I am thrilled and humbled to receive this honor,” Mitragotri said. “This election validates the impactful role of engineering in medicine and health. I am delighted to join

the academy and look forward to contributing to its mission of advising the nation on important health and medical issues.

“I am thankful to my students and post-docs whose dedication and hard work are responsible for this honor," he said. "I am also grateful for UCSB’s collaborative environment that nurtures an innovative cross-disciplinary approach, which is essential for addressing challenging problems in health and medicine.”

Mitragotri joined the UCSB faculty in 2001 as an assistant professor in the College of Engineering’s Department of Chemical Engineering. Since then he has been appointed a

director of the college’s Translational Medicine Research Laboratories and a professor in the Biomolecular Science and Engineering program. He is a founding director for the Center for Bioengineering and a professor of biology in the College of Creative Studies, as well as in the campus’s Technology Management Program.

— Sonia Fernandez for UCSB.