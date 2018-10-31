UCSB’s Soccer Season Ends in a Shootout Loss to Cal State Fullerton

Soccer

The bodies were slumped all over the field at Harder Stadium.

All season it was the visitors who experienced the agony of defeat at UCSB’s home pitch.

But on this Halloween night, it was the Gauchos who were feeling gutted after dropping a Big West Men’s Soccer Tournament game to Cal State Fullerton in a penalty-kick shootout, 5-4.

It’s the third time the Titans prevailed against the Gauchos in the tournament.

The team were tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

While the result is technically a draw, which keeps UCSB unbeaten at home (9-0-1) for the year, the loss in the shootout ends the season for the Gauchos (10-6-1).

UCSB generated several chances to break the 1-1 tie. It’s best came in the second overtime. Thibault Candia made a terrific run and fed Rodney Michael to create a 1-on-1 opportunity with the Fullerton goalkeeper. Michael tried to chip over a charging Paul-Andre Guerin but he hit his finesse shot wide of the goal.

Three minutes later, Ignacio Tellechea hit a ball across the goalmouth for Michael at the far post. The ball, however, had too much pace and Michael couldn’t get his foot on it.

In regulation time, Noah Billingsley drove a ball to Tellechea in the box but Tellechea missed on his attempted header in the 79th minute.

In the 56th minute, the Gauchos put together a nice combination. Tellechea fed Candia, who passed through to Michael inside the 6-yard box. Michael’s poke at the near post went wide.

A hustling UCSB defense kept Fullerton from scoring a go-ahead goal in the second half. Goalkeeper Ben Roach stopped a shot by Christian Pinzon on a counterattack in the 67th minute.

Seven minutes later, defender Faouzi Taieb raced over and knocked the ball away from Ross McPhie before he could crack a point-blank shot on goal.

Pinzon gave Fullerton a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute, beating Roach from close range on the left side. Roach got a hand on the ball but it trickled past him and into the net.

UCSB answered with the tying goal four minutes later. Candia ran onto a through ball from Sahid Conteh on the right side and crossed to Tellechea, who timed his run perfectly and buried his first goal of the season.

The Gauchos created two more dangerous chances in the first half but the shots were hit over the crossbar.

In the shootout, the only miss was Tellechea’s blast off the crossbar.

Roach guessed right on three Fullerton shots but he couldn’t keep them out of the net.