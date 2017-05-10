Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

UCSB’s Steve Lass is Big West Golf Coach of Year; Brett Bennett is Top Freshman

By UCSB Sports Information | May 10, 2017 | 5:32 p.m.

Steve Lass was named Big West Coach of the Year, Brett Bennett was named Big West Freshman of the Year and a trio of UC Santa Barbara golfers were named first-team all conference, the league announced Wednesday.

Lass, in his 24th season at UCSB, guided the Gauchos to their first league championship since 1998 and their first NCAA appearance since 1999. His team set a school record by winning five tournaments during the 2016-17 season, including three in a row to close out the regular campaign.

"I'm honored that my colleagues in the Big West have given me this recognition," Lass said. "This is more a result of the level at which our team has played this season than of anything I did, but I am pleased."

Lass last won the league's coach of the year award in 1998. 

As a freshman, Bennett competed in eight of the Gauchos' 11 tournaments this season and placed in the top 10 in four of those events, which included medalist honors at a dual match with Yale. He also tied for third at the Pro Compression Invitational after carding 210 at the three-round event. He finished tied for 17th at last week’s Big Weest Conference Men’s Golf Championship with a three-round total of 1-over 217.  The Huntington Beach, Calif., native enters next week’s NCAA Stanford Regional sporting a 72.6 stroke average, which ranks fourth on the Gauchos team. Bennett, who was also named Second Team All-Big West, is the second Gaucho in three years to receive the freshman of the year award, as Zach Smith picked up the honor in 2015. 

In addition to the honors handed out to Lass and Bennett, juniors Zach Smith and Brandon Bauman, and sophomore Nick Swanson were all first-team selections.

Smith enters the postseason as the team's leader in stroke average at 71.85 per round. He has had six top-10 finishes, including four in a row, and he was the medalist at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic when he shot a 10-under par 206. He also finished second at the Folino Invitational and closed the season with back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the Cal Poly Shootout and the Big West Championship.

Bauman, the 2016 Big West Player of the Year, is averaging 72.03 strokes per round. He has five top-10 finishes this season, including a second-place finish at the Sacramento State Intercollegiate and third-place finishes at the Bill Cullum Invitational and Wyoming Cowboy Classic. 

Swanson, who has played in eight tournaments, is averaging 72.05 per round. Overall, Swanson had five top-10 finishes and the team's best performance at the Big West Championship at 5-under par 211, good for third place.

"I'm proud of our guys for the year they've had," Lass said. "To have four of our five starters honored, is a really impressive thing and they are all very deserving."

Lass and the four Big West honorees will lead UCSB into the NCAA's Stanford Regional on Monday-Wednesday, May 15-17.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 