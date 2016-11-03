UCSB’s Sydney Fuertes, Amanda Ball Named First-Team All Big West

Soccer

Senior defender Sydney Fuertes and junior forward Amanda Ball were each selected First Team All-Big West and five other UC Santa Barbara women's soccer players earned conference honors.

Fuertes, a staple in the Gauchos' starting lineup since her freshman season, started all 19 games for a defensive unit that allowed just 19 goals in 19 matches in 2016. She logged more minutes than any other player on the team. Fuertes was a Second Team All-Big West in 2015.

Ball earned her first First Team All-Big West honor after leading UCSB in goals with 10 and points with 21. In fact, she became the first player to score 10 or more goals for the Gauchos since 2005 and she did so while playing in just 16 of the team's 19 contests. Like Fuertes, Ball was a second team all-league selection in 2015.

Additionally, four players were named Honorable Mention All-Big West: Seniors Dakota Griggs and Savannah Francis, junior Chace Schornstein and sophomore Mallory Hromatko.

Griggs started all 19 matches while scoring three goals and three assists as a midfielder. Francis played in all 19, making 13 starts, and she tallied one goal and three assists. Schornstein started all 19 while scoring one goal. Hromatko, the 2015 Big West Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big West selection, played in 18 matches and started 17 while scoring four goals and two assists for 10 points.

Finally, freshman forward Shaelan Murison was chosen to the league's All-Freshman Team after scoring four goals and two assists for 10 points.