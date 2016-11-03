Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB’s Sydney Fuertes, Amanda Ball Named First-Team All Big West

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | November 3, 2016 | 12:47 p.m.

Senior defender Sydney Fuertes and junior forward Amanda Ball were each selected First Team All-Big West and five other UC Santa Barbara women's soccer players earned conference honors.

Fuertes, a staple in the Gauchos' starting lineup since her freshman season, started all 19 games for a defensive unit that allowed just 19 goals in 19 matches in 2016. She logged more minutes than any other player on the team. Fuertes was a Second Team All-Big West in 2015.

Ball earned her first First Team All-Big West honor after leading UCSB in goals with 10 and points with 21. In fact, she became the first player to score 10 or more goals for the Gauchos since 2005 and she did so while playing in just 16 of the team's 19 contests. Like Fuertes, Ball was a second team all-league selection in 2015.

Additionally, four players were named Honorable Mention All-Big West: Seniors Dakota Griggs and Savannah Francis, junior Chace Schornstein and sophomore Mallory Hromatko.

Griggs started all 19 matches while scoring three goals and three assists as a midfielder. Francis played in all 19, making 13 starts, and she tallied one goal and three assists. Schornstein started all 19 while scoring one goal. Hromatko, the 2015 Big West Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big West selection, played in 18 matches and started 17 while scoring four goals and two assists for 10 points.

Finally, freshman forward Shaelan Murison was chosen to the league's All-Freshman Team after scoring four goals and two assists for 10 points.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 