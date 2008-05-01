UCSB’s Therp Earns Big West Player of Year Award

UCSB sophomore Philip Therp was named 2008 Big West Conference Player of the Year on Thursday. Gauchos coach Marty Davis and Pacific‘s Guido Gaumann were honored as Big West Co-Coaches of the Year.

Therp, a native of Birkeroed, Denmark, posted a 13-11 dual match record for the Gauchos in 2008, including a 7-7 mark at the No. 1 singles position. He had a 5-2 record against Big West opponents with wins against three members of the all-conference first team.

Therp’s victories at No. 1 singles against Andy Gerst of Cal Poly and Moritz Stark of Pacific played a key role in launching the Gauchos to their third consecutive Big West tournament title this past weekend in Indian Wells. Therp becomes the first player in Big West history to capture the premier honors of Big West Player and Freshman of the Year, the latter of which he received in 2007.

Davis earned the top coaching honor for the third-straight year and fifth time overall. In his ninth season at UCSB, Davis led the Gauchos to an overall mark of 15-9 and a Big West co-regular season title. He also guided UCSB to its third consecutive Big West Tournament title after the Gauchos defeated Cal Poly and Pacific last weekend. The championship qualified UCSB for the NCAA Championship for the fifth time under Davis.

Along with Therp, junior Bijan Hejazi received first-team honors, seizing seven wins in 21 attempts in dual match play. Most of his work in the first half of the season came at the tough No. 1 position, where he garnered a 4-6 dual match record. For Hejazi, this is the second time he has been awarded this honor.

Senior Jack Hui was selected to the second-team Big West squad. Playing primarily at the No. 3 slot for the Gauchos, he came away with an 11-7 record at the No. 3 position and an impressive 14-8 dual match record.

In doubles, Alex Konigsfeldt and Josh Finkelstein were honored Big West first-team singles. The duo came up with two pivotal wins in the Big West Championships to improve their remarkable dual match record to 14-8. Konigsfeldt also earned a spot on the Big West honorable mention list in singles.

Therp and Hui earned second-team honors in doubles play. The pair ended the season with a 7-11 dual match record playing mostly at the No. 1 slot.