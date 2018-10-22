UCSB’s Tim Vom Steeg Fires Up Round Table Luncheon Crowd on College Cup

Soccer

Harder Stadium is where the wins have been for the UCSB men’s soccer team this season. The Gauchos are 8-0 at home.

They hope their home stadium will be viewed by the NCAA as a winning site for future men’s national soccer championships.

UCSB is hosting this year’s national semifinals and final on Dec. 7 and 9, marking the second time it has hosted the College Cup — the last time was in 2010. They’ll also host it in 2020.

It is Gaucho coach Tim Vom Steeg’s hope that the NCAA will be so impressed with UCSB’s staging of the event that it selects Harder Stadium as a permanent home for the College Cup.

“Hopefully, down the road, potentially, we can have an opportunity to have not just this event but have it stay here a little longer,” Vom Steeg said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Vom Steeg was on hand to pump up the local sports community about the College Cup.

After having it played in fancy Major League Soccer stadiums in cities like Carson, Philadelphia and Kansas City, where it's been poorly attended, the NCAA decided to go back to college sites where the sport historically has been supported.

UCSB is one of those places. The Gauchos have set several NCAA records for single game and season attendance.

“When you look around the country, UCSB, in terms of our support locally, is unrivaled around the country," Vom Steeg said.

He said after a four-year cycle of staging it at UCSB and North Carolina (in 2019) he believes the NCAA will make a decision on a permanant home for the College Cup.

Vom Steeg noted that whether you're soccer fan or not, the community has an opportunity to be the host of a major athletic sporting event.

“My huge encouragement for you is come out and support the event, support the game, support our community in terms of trying to be sports town," he said.

“We have to promise them 75-degree weather on that weekend; that's a big pitch for us," he added. "More than that, what we promised them is when ESPN flips on the lights for that championship game at 5 p.m., on Sunday, that we have 15,000 people in a sold-out stadium.

“And that’s on us in order to show that we can support this event.”

As for his team, Vom Steeg indicated it is following a similar pattern as the 2006 squad that won the national championship.

“We went down to UC Riverside and our record was 7-5 and we lost that game 1–0. We were absolutely dysfunctional that year as well on the road," he recalled of the 2006 team. "This year, we went down to Riverside and our record was 7-5 and promptly lost that game, 1-0, in another completely dysfunctional game.

“So, we’re right where we want to be coming out of Riverside."

The Gauchos, currently in third place in the Big West, conclude their regular season on Saturday against Cal Poly at 5 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

The Blue-Green rivalry game has attracted some of the biggest crowds in college soccer.

A UCSB win would give them second place, a first-round bye in the Big West tournament and a home game in the semifinals.

That sounds great to Vom Steeg.

“When you’re 8-0 at home and 1-6 on the road, home games are really, really important for us,” he said.