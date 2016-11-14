Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Strum or Sing Along With Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | November 14, 2016 | 1:07 p.m.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will help strum in the holidays with a performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at UCSB Campbell Hall. The program is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

The audience is invited to join in on the fun with the all-singing, all-plucking ukulele superstars. Concert-goers can play and sing along with the band that has entertained British royalty, jammed with George Harrison, rocked out at Glastonbury Festival and sold out Carnegie Hall.
 
The Ukes’ repertoire explores American folk and blues, heavy metal, bebop, jazz, punk, reggae, electronic dance music and even Chinese melodies gleaned from its 2014 tour of China.

The Ukes is best known for playing versions of famous rock songs and film themes, often with surprising changes to tempo or genre: In their hands, a rock song will become a jazz idiom, or different songs will be put together in a medley of contrasts.
 
Throughout its 30-year career, the Ukes has performed for audiences around the world, including members of the British Royal Family and other crowned heads of Europe and at the Houses of Parliament in London.

When the band formed in 1985, its members were experienced in many kinds of music but had become tired of the conditions of the music business, conventions of performance and genre stereotyping.

They started their orchestra, consisting entirely of ukuleles in different sizes, with the intention of making something fresh and entertaining, modern and old-fashioned and in a style that deviated from contemporary trends.
 
During the rollicking holiday show, the Ukes will ask the audience to add to the music by inviting members to participate in a ukulele play and sing along from their seats. They will be posting video tutorials and music to practice at home, suitable for all abilities.

No ukulele? No problem. Everyone will be able to join in, if not playing the ukulele, then singing.
 
Watch the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain perform “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads at the Royal Albert Hall BBC Proms.
 
Tickets are $35-$50 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students with a valid student ID required.
 
For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535, or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.
 
Event sponsors are Pat Gregory, for the Baker Foundation, and Siri & Bob Marshall. UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2016-17 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 