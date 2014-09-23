Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Ukulele Sensation Jake Shimabukuro to Perform at UCSB Campbell Hall

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 23, 2014 | 1:52 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents, back by popular demand, Hawaii’s ukulele genius Jake Shimabukuro in concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Jake Shimabukuro
It’s rare for a young musician to earn comparisons to Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis, entirely redefine an instrument and be declared a “hero” by Rolling Stone by his early 30s. But ukulele wizard Shimabukuro has already accomplished these amazing feats and more.

Effortlessly mixing jazz, rock, classical, traditional Hawaiian and folk music, he’s created a sound that’s masterfully nuanced, emotionally charged and utterly unique — inspiring legions of fans to learn to play the “jumping flea.”

Don’t miss this versatile yet disarmingly humble virtuoso in what’s sure to be a riveting, sold-out appearance.

Shimabukuro’s concert kicks off UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Roots series, featuring the transporting artistry of homegrown roots legends. Other series events are concerts by the Tedeschi Trucks Band (Oct. 30 at the Arlington Theatre), singer-songwriter Patty Griffin (Nov. 2 at Campbell Hall) and the Carolina Chocolate Drops (May 8 at Campbell Hall).

Shimabukuro’s concert is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Principal Sponsors: Arlene and Barrie Bergman. Media Sponsors: KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara and KCSB 91.9 FM. Wine Sponsor: Palmina.

Tickets are $30 to $45 for the general public (very limited availability) and $18 for UCSB students with a current student ID.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

— Karna Hughes is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

