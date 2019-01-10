Ulises Urrutia Paz of Santa Barbara, 2005-2019

Posted on January 10, 2019 | 1:33 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Ulises Urrutia Paz, 13, of Santa Barbara, Calif., died on Jan. 5, 2019, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from various physical problems that afflicted him during the past four to five years.

Ulises was born in Santa Barbara on May 8, 2005. He attended preschool and kindergarten at Franklin Elementary School, graduated from Cleveland Elementary School and was an eighth-grader at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Ulises loved basketball, football and other sports, and he enjoyed riding his bicycle and skateboarding. He loved listening to music, especially that played on 105.5 FM.

Ulises was a very respectful young man, obedient to his parents and courteous to others. He was well loved by those who knew him well. He clearly understood his physical limitations in the past few years. Ulises had been eagerly awaiting the removal of his braces before he died. At the family’s request, his dentist, Dr. Thatcher, was able to remove them and they will serve as keepsakes.

Ulises is survived by his parents, Ulises Urrutia and Azucena Paz; his sisters, Natalia Urrutia Paz, 9, and Camila Urrutia Paz, 2½; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; and many friends who knew him.

The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, Jan. 11, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 221 N. Nopal St. in Santa Barbara.

Ven a Mi

Dios te vio que estabas cansado

Y una cura no había

Así que el puso sus manos a tu alrededor

Y dijo “Ven a Mi.”

Un corazón de oro dejo de palpitar

Trabajo arduo, manos a descansar.

Dios rompió nuestros corazones

Para probarnos, El solo se lleva lo mejor.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.