Ulla Viola Jorgensen and Erik Berndt Jorgensen

Posted on January 3, 2018 | 3:10 p.m.

Source: Marilynn Jorgensen

Ulla Viola Jorgensen passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2017, at the age of 95.

Her dear husband of 75 years, Erik Berndt Jorgensen, followed her on Dec. 20, 2017, at the age of 97.

It is often said that love is the strongest force in the world as they were inseparable in life and could not be separated by death itself.

Our family recognizes that a powerful emotional loss can result in a broken heart. As a family, we are both saddened by their passing and touched by the romance that continues. They were a role model for all of us!

Ulla and Erik were married on May 8, 1943, in Fredericia, Denmark.

Erik was employed as a steam locomotive engineer, and Ulla first saw him in uniform walking past her home. She made sure to meet him the next day, and the rest is a love story that all of us enjoy sharing.

Their life was filled with adventure, beginning with their marriage during World War II, when the silk for Ulla's dress was rationed and there were restrictions on the wedding celebration itself.

The following year, they gave birth to their first child, Paul Erik, in 1944. Just after the end of the war, Ulla, Erik and 3-year-old Paul immigrated to the United States on July 16, 1947. They settled in Racine, Wis.

Three years later, Marilynn Helene was born, and five years later, they welcomed their third child, Kenny.

Yet another adventure was on the horizon as the family moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1958.

Ulla and Erik were active members of the Danish Brotherhood and Sisterhood while staying connected to their roots. They were believers in Jesus Christ and attended Trinity Lutheran Church for 58 years.

Erik worked as a plumber, later opening his own business, which continues today as Jorgensen Plumbing in Santa Barbara.

Ulla was his steadfast partner in life, raising their three children and running the plumbing business together. Their youngest son, Kenny, and grandson Aaron continue to run Jorgensen Plumbing.

Erik and Ulla are survived by three married children and their spouses: Paul and Marilyn Jorgensen, Marilynn Jorgensen and Errol Jahnke, and Kenny and Mary Jorgensen.

They are also very proud grandparents to six wonderful and loving adults, and great-grandparents to 14 amazing young adults and children.

The legacy of their love and sense of adventure continues through this extended family.

We thank our community of family and friends that have loved and cared for Ulla and Erik. We also wish to extend our gratitude to the Valle Verde staff and nurses who have given of themselves to provide a loving environment for their final years.

A memorial service is planned for Ulla and Erik at 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018, in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church. Refreshments to follow in Fellowship Hall.