Unbeaten Bishop Diego Rides 8-Run 4th to 10-1 Victory over Santa Clara

Baseball

Bishop Diego erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning on Monday on the way to a 10-1 baseball win over Santa Clara. The Cardinals (4-0) collected 14 hits, led by Gabe Martinez, who went 3-4 with a double and an RBI. Senior Jake Koeper was 2-4 with a double and three RBIs. Daniel Gianinni produced two hits in three at-bats and drove in a pair of runs and Hamilton Finefrock was 2-4 with a run scored. Finefrock also pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five. Gianinni pitched the top half of the seventh and gave up the lone run before striking out the last three batters to end the game. Senior Gabe Arteaga got his second win of the season, going four innings and fanning eight batters. In the top of the fourth, the Saints (5-2) loaded the bases with no outs. Arteaga struck out the next two hitters and got a ground ball to third to pitch out of the jam. Bishop broke the 0-0 tie by scoring eight runs with two outs in the fifth. "Some careless catch gave us some scoring opportunities," said coach Nick Katzenstein. "Sophomore Isaac Medina stepped in as a pinch hitter and drove in a run and senior Dominic Tuttle doubled to right for another RBI. We swung the bats well today and Santa Clara did a good job holding us scoreless until the big inning."

